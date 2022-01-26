INT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INT Chain has traded flat against the US dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

