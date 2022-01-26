Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 71.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 75,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Integer stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.