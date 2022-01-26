Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.45. Intevac shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 85,996 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

