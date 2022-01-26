Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.95

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.