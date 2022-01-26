Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.95

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

