Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

