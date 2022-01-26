Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

