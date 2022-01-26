Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Invesco has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Invesco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.