Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Invesco has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

