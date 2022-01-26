Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.07

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

