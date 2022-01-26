Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

