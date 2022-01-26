Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 4.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,722,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 205,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,880. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

