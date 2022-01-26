Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $202.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $191.00.

1/12/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $166.50 to $159.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

12/17/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $253.00.

12/16/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $169.00 to $166.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.69 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Get T Rowe Price Group Inc alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for T Rowe Price Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Rowe Price Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.