Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,019 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

