Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,227 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 128% compared to the average volume of 978 put options.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWU. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter.

