Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 278,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,071,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth $198,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

