IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.2%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02. 205,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 174,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 357,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

