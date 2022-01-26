ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.61

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 27192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Get ironSource alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $86,960,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.