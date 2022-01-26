iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stake Lessened by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,088 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

