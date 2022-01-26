iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,384 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $122,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

