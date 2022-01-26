iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.