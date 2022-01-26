iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 312,595 shares.The stock last traded at $51.34 and had previously closed at $52.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

