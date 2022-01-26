iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.25

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $94.44, with a volume of 4750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,884,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

