iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,175,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,414,531 shares.The stock last traded at $427.19 and had previously closed at $439.98.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.26.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.