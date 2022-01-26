iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1,324,885.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,678 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $86,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

