iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.18

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 11764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.