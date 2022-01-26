iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 50,625 shares.The stock last traded at $200.24 and had previously closed at $199.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.49.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.