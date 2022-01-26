iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

