ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.55

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 43945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

