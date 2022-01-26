J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,368.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,398.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

