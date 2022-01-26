Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

