Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.07

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Japan Steel Works in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

