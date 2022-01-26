Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

