JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

