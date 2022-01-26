Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE KEY opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,288 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 521,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

