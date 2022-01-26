Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arkema S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arkema in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

