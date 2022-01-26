Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Up 8%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF)’s share price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.61 and last traded at 0.59. 203,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 111,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.53.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

