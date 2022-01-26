Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.14

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 19949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

