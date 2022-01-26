Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $442.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

