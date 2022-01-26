Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $442.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.55.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

