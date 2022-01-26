Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 199,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. The company has a market capitalization of $443.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.