Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 346 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $112,316,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

