Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.