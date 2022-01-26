Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

