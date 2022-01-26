Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $99,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.10 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $268.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

