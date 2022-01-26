Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.13 and its 200-day moving average is $321.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

