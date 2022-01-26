Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

