Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 4,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avista by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

