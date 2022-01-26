JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Reaches $9.62 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $401,099.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.