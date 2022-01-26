Just Group (LON:JUST) Given New GBX 113 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 113 ($1.52) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

JUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.42) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 86.05 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.94 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £893.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.76.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.