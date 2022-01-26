Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Up to $202.35

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $202.35, but opened at $208.35. Kadant shares last traded at $209.19, with a volume of 556 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

